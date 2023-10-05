DUBAI - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Thursday it had awarded contracts for a gas project that aims to operate with net zero carbon dioxide emissions, adding it would be the first in the world to do so.

Italian engineering group Maire Tecnimont and energy services group Saipem said in separate statements they had been awarded $8.7 billion and $4.1 billion contracts by ADNOC respectively for the project.

The two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts were signed for the Hail and Ghasha Offshore Development project that will produce 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd) of gas before the end of the decade.

"Natural gas is an important transition fuel and ADNOC will continue to responsibly unlock its gas resources to enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE, grow our export capacity and support global energy security," Abdulmunim Al Kindy, ADNOC's upstream executive director, said in a statement.

The Hail and Ghasha project will capture 1.5 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of CO2, which would raise ADNOC's committed investments for carbon capture capacity to almost 4 mtpa, the statement said.

ADNOC - which in July brought forward its net zero carbon emissions target to 2045 - last week said it aims to increase its carbon capture capacity to 10 mtpa by 2030.

On Tuesday, ADNOC said it would install a 10 tonne-per-day carbon capture unit manufactured by UK-based Carbon Clean at a nitrogen fertiliser plant owned by Fertiglobe, a joint venture between it and Dutch fertilizer company OCI.

The United Arab Emirates hosts the United Nations COP28 climate summit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. Its incoming president is ADNOC CEO Sultan al-Jaber, a choice which has drawn criticism from climate activists.

