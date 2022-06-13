Abu Dhabi - AD Ports Group has reached an agreement with the National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) to launch a new joint venture, SAFEEN Surveys and Subsea Services.

The new company will offer offshore surveys and subsea services, including commercial diving services and unmanned inspection vessels, in the UAE, some international markets, and across the GCC, according to a press release on Monday.

In addition, the joint venture will provide innovative solutions to meet the needs of offshore operations related to the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, AD Ports Group posted a rise in net profits attributable to the owners to AED 304.92 million from AED 216.06 million in the year-ago period.

