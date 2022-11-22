ABU DHABI: Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, the integrated trade, logistics, and industrial hub of Abu Dhabi and a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, today signed an agreement with TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East & Africa, an affiliate of TotalEnergies, to explore opportunities to solarise assets across KEZAD’s industrial ecosystem.

TotalEnergies’ Renewables Distributed Generations develops, finances, builds and operates solar installations for industrial and commercial customers (I&C). This year, TotalEnergies’ reached 500 MW of onsite business-to-business solar distributed generation projects in operation globally. More than 300 sites of its I&C customers have been equipped with solar panels worldwide.

TotalEnergies has been present in the UAE for over 80 years and as part of its ambition to produce more energy with less emissions, it is now developing solar projects for I&C customers in the country. In the UAE, the Company has around 100 MW under development of business-to-business solar power.

Covering a total land area of 550 square kilometres including 100 square kilometres designated as Free Zones, and home to more than 1,750 investors, KEZAD Group’s industrial ecosystem is well-positioned to generate far-reaching benefits from TotalEnergies’ distributed solar solutions, which would enable the group to produce clean energy across its sites.

Under the agreement, each partner will contribute its best-in-class expertise and technologies to conduct a series of feasibility studies for distributed solar generation at KEZAD, covering economic, commercial, regulatory, and technical aspects. The agreement seeks to realise the full potential of solarisation across KEZAD Group’s built assets, which today cover over 400,000 square metres.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, said, “At KEZAD Group, we are committed to developing world-class industrial infrastructure in line with the vision of our wise leadership, which today places solar energy at the centre of its energy transition strategy. Through our collaboration with TotalEnergies, we are keen to realise the complete potential of distributed solar generation across our integrated ecosystem at KEZAD Group, and to enhance the value proposition we can offer to our investors while supporting Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s sustainability goals.”

Hamady Sy, Managing Director TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East and Africa, said, “This agreement is in line with our strategy to develop renewable energy and provide our partners and customers with clean, reliable and affordable energy solutions. We are pleased to partner with KEZAD and AD Ports Group as this agreement is a steppingstone for many future opportunities. As a global multi-energy company, our goal is to contribute to the development of renewables in the UAE.”

The agreement comes as Abu Dhabi accelerates its development of solar energy solutions to support the wider UAE net-zero emissions by 2050 agenda. The emirate plans to install 5.6 gigawatts of solar PV capacity by 2026 and is currently developing the world’s largest solar plant with a capacity of 2 gigawatts in the Al Dhafra region.



