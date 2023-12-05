UAE - Consortiums of Saudi-based Acwa Power Company, Abu Dhabi energy company Taqa are among the top utility sector majors shortlisted by Kuwait for its independent water and power projects - Az-Zour North Phase II & III and Al Khairan Phase I.

The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) has announced that consortiums of regional utility sector giants including Saudi-based Acwa Power and Abu Dhabi energy company Taqa have been shortlisted for its major independent water and power projects - Az-Zour North Phase II & III and Al Khairan Phase I - along with three others global players.

These projects are being implemented by KAPP in collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy of the State of Kuwait (MEWRE).

Those shortlisted for the projects are:

*Taqa with consortium partners - AH Al Sagar & Brothers and Jera Company.

*Acwa Power Company with Kuwait-based Gulf Investment Corportation

*China Power International Holding with Malaysia-based Malakoff International and Saudi group Abdul aziz Al Ajlan Sons and Company

*Nebras Power, a Qatar-baased power development company and Sumitomo, a Japanese trading company engaged in diverse businesses including construction systems and infrastructure.

A key utility plant, Az-Zour North IWPP will have a net capacity of at 2,700MW of power and 120 MIGD of desalinated water.

On the Al Khairan IWPP, KAPP said the strategic power and water desalination plant will have a net capacity of at least 1,800 MW of power and 33 MIGD of desalinated water.

The project will be located adjacent to the southern border of the existing Az Zour South conventional thermal power and desalination plant, approximately 100 kilometers south of Kuwait City.

Both the Az-Zour North and Al Khairan IWPPs will operate with a mix of liquified natural gas and high-pressure natural gas with gas oil as back up fuel.

For the key project, KAPP and MEWRE are assisted by Ernst & Young as Lead & Financial Advisor, Addleshaw Goddard as Legal Advisor and Atkins as Technical & Environmental Advisor.

