Egypt’s expected investments in green hydrogen projects until 2030 amount to about $41.5bn, and the expected investment volume after this period and thereafter is planned to increase to $81.6bn, according to an official source.

The state’s share is scheduled to range from 20 to 25% of the volume of investment in the first phase, represented by the contribution of Egypt’s Sovereign Fund, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, and a potential contribution from the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The investments for the first phase of the projects that Scatec — a leading renewable power producer — aims to implement are about $5.2bn, and the state’s percentage of these investments range between $260m and $330m, with the company seeking to bring its investments to implement hydrogen projects to $15.6bn.

Maersk also intends to implement the first phase of hydrogen projects in Egypt until 2030, with investments amounting to $4.7bn. The state’s contribution to the projects ranges between $240m and $290m, with the company seeking to increase its investments to $14bn after completing the first phase.

Furthermore, Total intends to implement a hydrogen project in Egypt until 2030 with investments exceeding $5bn, and the state’s contribution ranges between $250m and $310m.

The French company EDF also seeks to implement hydrogen projects in Egypt until 2030, with investments amounting to $1bn and the state’s contribution ranging between $500m and $600m. In the coming stages, the company will expand its investments to $3bn.

Amia Power — a subsidiary of the UAE’s Al-Nowais Group — plans to implement hydrogen projects with investments of $800m until 2030, and investments are scheduled to rise to $1.9bn after 2035.

Additionally, UAE company Masdar intends to implement hydrogen projects with investments amounting to $11.3bn until 2030, and the state’s contribution to said projects ranges between $570m and $710m, with the company’s investments expected to rise to $12.5bn after 2030.

Belgian company Demi also intends to implement hydrogen projects in Egypt with investments amounting to $3.6bn until 2030, and the state’s share ratio is expected to range between $180m and $230m.

Furthermore, Fortisky Future is seeking to implement hydrogen projects with investments of up to $10bn until 2030, and the state’s contribution to the projects ranges between $500m and $630m.

