Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has announced the closing of a deal with the Select Group to supply 10,915 refrigeration tons (RT) of district cooling energy to 'The Peninsula', a leading mixed-use real estate development in Business Bay.

Inspired by its name from the shape of the plot of land, which is the only peninsula with the largest view in Business Bay, the project extends over an area of more than 1 million sq ft, with an estimated built-up area of 5.5 million sq ft.

It is set to become an exclusive community in Downtown Dubai close to some of the city's most prominent landmarks.

The regional unit of China State Construction Engineering Corporation has been signed up for the development of first phase of the The Peninsula that combines in all of its phases 8 mixed-use buildings, as well as vast green spaces, cafes, restaurants, retail outlets, parks, landscapes and a range of amenities extending along the Dubai Canal waterfront.

As per the deal, Empower said it will be providing eco-friendly district cooling services in phases this year, in line with the completion stages of the mega project being developed by Select Group.

"The advantages of modern district cooling systems are not limited to advancing environmental sustainability only, but also play a pivotal role in enabling companies to maintain their air conditioning systems, as operations, production, distribution and maintenance are carried out remotely in an advanced highly controlled technical environment, in a way that ensures high levels of service and security and safety procedures," remarked its CEO Ahmad bin Shafar.

Empower, he stated, was committed to serve leading real estate projects and providing all sectors and residential, commercial and recreational facilities in Dubai with district cooling services in accordance with sustainable international specifications to support the emirates leading role in reducing carbon emissions.

He also praised the tireless efforts made by developers of various residential, urban and other projects to ensure social, economic and environmental sustainability, stressing that the district cooling systems is a mainstay for extending the life cycle of buildings.