RIYADH: Elon Musk started 2022 with one of the biggest one day jumps in wealth ever, seeing his fortune rise by $33.8 billion on Monday to reach a net worth of $304.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



The rise came as Tesla’s shares rose 13.5 percent to $1,199.78 on Monday after fourth-quarter results exceeded analysts’ estimates for auto deliveries.

It was the sixth quarter in a row that the world's most valuable automaker posted record deliveries.

The company’s market value jumped again above $1 trillion last month after a decline in November and early December.