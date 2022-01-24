RIYADH: Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh could be transformed into a green city under plans being discusssed by the country's government.

In preparation for the country’s hosting of the 27th Conference of Parties on Climate Change, or COP27, Enviroment Minister Yasmine Fouad and Tourism Minister Khaled El-Anany discussed measures to cooperate in the sustainable tourism strategy.

Fouad said the meeting also dealt with the measures to be taken to raise the efficiency of hotels within the city of Sharm El Sheikh and the steps to obtain the green mark, the Middle East News Agency reported.

Al-Anany explained that an action plan is being developed to transform Sharm El-Sheikh into a green, environmentally friendly city.

All hotels, tourist facilities, and diving centres will need to obtain a green certificate from one of the approved international or local bodies, he added.

He stressed that this will be a model within the framework of a huge project that the ministry is working on to transform the entire Egyptian tourism sector so that it's aligned with climate goals.

This comes amid Egypt’s efforts to limit climate change, in line with the global goals of sustainable development and the north African country’s Vision 2030.