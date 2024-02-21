Zayed University (ZU) announced the commencement of its 3rd Annual Digital Transformation Hackathon. The event, which is taking place as part of the UAE Innovation Month, focuses on AI & Sustainability.

Students from ZU, the American University of Sharjah, Khalifa University and University of Dubai, will engage in a range of workshops and mentorship sessions which promote vital technology skills and encourage the practical development of groundbreaking ideas.

The hackathon, which has become an annual event, is being held from 21st to 22nd February at the NextGen Center on Zayed University’s Dubai Campus.

Hosted by the College of Technological Innovation, the event is a testament to the university’s commitment to advancing the technical skills of students and ensuring they are prepared for the future workforce, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision.

The challenges for the event were crafted in collaboration with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Over two days student teams will showcase their skills in blockchain, big data, and augmented reality.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, commented,“Our participation in the Zayed University Hackathon reaffirms Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s commitment to supporting university students in their learning journeys and in recognition of the importance of digital transformation to our national economy. Talented young Emiratis are the key to the growth of our digital economy and the engine that will accelerate the nation’s transformation into one of the world’s leading digital hubs.”

Saeed Al Mansoori, Director of Remote Sensing Department at MBRSC, said, “MBRSC is participating in the Hackathon by presenting a student challenge focused on water quality monitoring. Throughout the proposed challenge, MBRSC aimed to not only address a critical environmental issue but also to spark innovative solutions utilising remote sensing technologies.”

Dr. Fatma Taher, Director - NextGen Center ZU College of Technological Innovation, and event organizer, said, “We are delighted that this year's annual hackathon has seen an incredible surge in student participation. With more students joining forces from various universities across the UAE, we're igniting a powerful movement towards innovation and sustainability.”

Across February, ZU hosted more than 50 events as part of the Innovation Month, a nationwide celebration of creativity and readiness for the future.

