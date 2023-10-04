MOSCOW - A delegation from the University of Sharjah (UoS) has concluded a ten-day visit to Skoltech University in Moscow to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, explore innovative opportunities and strengthen collaborative efforts in research and development.

During this visit, the University of Sharjah and Skoltech celebrated the official opening of the joint BIMAI (Biomedically-InforMed Artificial Intelligence) laboratory. This joint initiative, rooted in collaborative research dating back to 2021, signifies a transformative era in Medicine, focusing on advancing tailored artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions for biomedical applications.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, extended his heartfelt appreciation to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, for his continuous support of UoS researchers, noting that this visit has not only strengthened the ties between the institutions but has also showcased the dedication of UoS to achieving excellence in research and innovation on the international stage.

Co-chaired by Prof. Rifat Hamoudi from the College of Medicine, University of Sharjah, and Assistant Professor Maxim Sharaev from Skoltech's Applied AI, this partnership promises groundbreaking developments in complex disease diagnostics, prognosis, and treatment strategies.

The key aim of the joint laboratory is to translate some of the research into commercial products.

Prof. Hamoudi said, “BIMAI-Lab represents a dynamic partnership between two leading institutions, harnessing the University of Sharjah's and Skoltech's strengths. Collaborative endeavours in research, education, and innovation play a pivotal role in addressing complex medical challenges and shaping the future of health care in the UAE and Russia.”

Sharaev, in turn, commented, “BIMAI-Lab pushes the boundaries of artificial intelligence and mathematics to reshape biomedical research. Its mission is to develop solutions that drive progress in precision medicine, ultimately enhancing lives worldwide.”

The launch of BIMAI-Lab marks the onset of a transformative era in Medicine. Prior to the formation of the team of the newly established lab, UoS and Skoltech researchers had already delivered numerous joint publications, conference reports, and patent submissions stemming from their exploration of various AI-based approaches to different biomedical areas.

The joint laboratory will focus on pioneering projects in psychiatry, neurodegenerative diseases, oncology, respiratory diseases, and metabolic disorders. This research produces valuable resources, including databases, biomarker panels, medical support systems, expert tools, AI software, and frameworks.



Rola AlGhoul/ Esraa Esmail