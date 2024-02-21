Edtech Thiqa Tutoring has secured a $300,000 investment from Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Bahrain’s Hope Fund.

The fundraising witnessed the participation of private sector investors Mashael Fairooz, founder of JEO Capital, and Lamya Mahmood, the CEO of Lamya Group, according to a press release.

Thiqa Tutoring is an edtech platform that offers tutoring services across the UAE with a strong focus on quality supervision, end-to-end management, and personalised consultations for students.

Hope Ventures is an investment firm that offers strategic capital to boost the growth of its portfolio companies into new markets through its vast resources of private and public partners as well as a regional network of industry-expert mentors.

Hamdan Karmustaji, Co-Founder and CTO of Thiqa Tutoring, commented: “Thiqa Tutoring started modestly with a small team and significant challenges. Today, just 3 months after filming the episode, Beban (doors) opened to us with the trust of 3 investors. The excitement propelled us to where we are now, with our team exceeding 100 employees."

