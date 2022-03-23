UAE - Software AG on Tuesday welcomed a full house of the UAE IoT Academy’s inaugural batch at an in-person session held in Dubai.

The first session was organised with the aim to impart a perspective of what the students should expect from the specialised program on IoT that spans 15 weeks of intense learning delivered by the region’s first IoT Academy. The learners will gain the needed knowledge and skills to build and lead IoT-based transformations and benefit from industry information and insights which will further stimulate and enrich students.

The program comprises of four modules that will focus on market, technical, project and practical (use case creation), equally divided during the program period that will impart IoT fundamentals by gaining an understanding of IoT strategies and exclusive insights and practical aspects into managing ideation to adoption through real-world corporate business cases.

The classes will be held twice a week for three hours each in a virtual set up. The program will also cover two tracks in IoT – business and technical with certifications offered in both. Depending on the function and interest area of the participants, one or both can be chosen. Certifications will be awarded to participants based on attendance, assignments and final projects. Software AG will provide the participants with the requisite devices, technology and architecture to facilitate this program.

An expert in the field and a mentor to the Software AG academy program, Alaa Dalghan said: “As an organisation that is renowned for leading edge IoT expertise, the launch of the academy will accelerate the market on learning the technology and its wide-spread implementation towards a full-scale ecosystem around IoT.”

“With regions racing towards creating future cities, transforming lives and the world that we live in, the academy will further stimulate the industry with its innovative approach, generating high-quality output and setting a regional/global impact that will play a role in shaping new developments across the region. This selfless act of industry augmentation by Software AG will go a long way to build a robust IoT founded life,” Dalghan added.

Rami Kichli, SVP, Middle East and Turkey, said: “Today marks a milestone for Software AG in the region. Our presence in the region has moved beyond business and we have integrated ourselves with the local community with this educational initiative. With a top-down philosophy of always contributing to the communities we operate in at Software AG, we consider it as our responsibility to partake in the visions of regional leaders and this is our humble way of giving back to the society.”

Kichli added: “We reiterate that our aim is to get the IoT ecosystem ready for this digitally transforming world of smart cities where IoT will play a vital role in changing the course of business radically. The academy is well-positioned to prepare learners of this new technology to take on IoT intensive digital transformation roles and projects in the UAE.”

The program is being led by global and regional Software AG IoT experts and will focus on general and specific IoT market intelligence, trends and market growth opportunities, go-to-market strategies, sales and technical workshops. The certifications and badges awarded by Software AG will help students use their skills in regional and international markets.

