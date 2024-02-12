Trends Research and Advisory and the American University in The Emirates (AUE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between the two sides in the fields of scientific research and knowledge promotion.

The MoU shall encourage cooperation in the field of scientific research and the exchange of experts and researchers. The two sides shall organise seminars and conferences, publish joint research and studies, and provide opportunities for students to participate in research projects.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Advisory, said that the MoU with the American University in The Emirates reflects the Center's belief in the significance of cooperation between academic and research institutions to promote innovation and scientific research. He added that this agreement will open new horizons for cooperation in areas of common interest, such as monitoring of global developments, regional challenges, and covering the digital economy, and artificial intelligence.

Prof. Asma Salman, Vice President for Research at the American University in The Emirates, signed the agreement in the presence of Dr. Neil Oberholzer, Director of the “Riada” Institute at the university.

Prof. Asma said that the university is pleased to sign this agreement with Trends Research and Advisory, a leading institution in the field of research and strategic studies in the region. She added that this agreement will allow the university to benefit from the expertise of Trends. It will strengthen scientific research programs at the university, and provide opportunities for students to participate in distinguished research projects.