Sprints — a Cairo-based EdTech start-up — successfully raised $1.2m in a seed round.

The funding round was led by Alexandria Angels Network as well as participating members of MED Angels and other investors such as AUC Angels, Cubit Ventures, Challenge Fund, EdVentures, Falak Start-ups, Cairo Angels.

Sprints is the first end-to-end solution to bridge the tech talent gap. Starting from assessing talent pools, delivering a customised learning journey, guaranteeing a top-paying job, and supporting their alumni’s career growth; Sprints is the only EdTech start-up in MEA that offers guaranteed hiring programmes. Graduates only pay upon successful hiring in 0% interest payments over three years.

Co-founded in 2019 by Ayman Bazaraa and Bassam Sharkawy, Sprints targets youths between 18-35 years of age who want to start or advance their software career in MEA, where the unemployment rate is 31%.

Sprints delivers its programmes by utilising a holistic

learning approach, which allows learners to meet role-played customers, gather design requirements, and deliver software products on a weekly basis. This learning experience simulates the real business environment and acts as a sandbox for learners to acquire both technical and business skills.

Through this distinctive learning journey, Sprints is growing at

an exponential rate by leading a new generation of talent to transform the tech industry in MEA.

Ayman Bazaraa — the Co-Founder and CEO of Sprints — said: “I’m very proud to witness the growth rate and achievements of Sprints’ team over the past two years. Together, we succeeded in delivering 20,000 learning experiences, resulting in a more than 80% employment rate. Over the upcoming three years, we aim to revolutionise the tech sector by upskilling and employing 1m youths.”

“While technology has transformed most industries, it has yet to do the same in education. Before COVID-19, most start-ups did not look different from how they did in the previous decades. Now EdTech start-ups promise scalable, cost-saving, flexible, and personalised learning experiences,” said Tarek Al-Kady — Founder and Chairperson of Alex Angels and The Mediterranean Angel Investors.

“Sprints is an eye catching example of a start-up that is paving the way for the future of education and job creation in the region, and we at Alex Angels are proud to be leading the round alongside renowned investors from AUC Angels, and Cairo Angels, with participation from Cubit Ventures, EDVentures, and Falak Start-ups.”

