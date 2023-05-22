ABU DHABI - Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi announced the launch of a new Certificate in Digital Humanities, under the Continuing and Executive Education Department (CEED).

The programme is designed to provide students with an interdisciplinary approach to digital humanities and equip them with the skills needed to succeed in today's digital world. It aims to provide students with specialised skills in data analysis, digital archiving, and information curation, as well as new media literacies and research methods.

The Certificate in Digital Humanities is an intensive one-year programme that is open to students from all backgrounds and disciplines. It is delivered in English by academics, international experts, and professionals.

It provides a comprehensive foundation in digital literacy, introducing topics such as Introduction to Digital Humanities, Web and Digital Culture, Digital Regulation, Information Science and the Digital Revolution, Digital Art, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security.

In this regard, Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, Professor of Private Law, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, “By providing specialised courses and practical training, this programme will not only help students to further develop their professional prospects but will also enable them to acquire the digital literacy necessary to adapt their professional behaviour in the future society.”

Dr. Yann Rodier, Head of the History Department, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented, “The programme in Digital Humanities will provide students with a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of technology and humanities and develop skills that are highly sought after by employers. The aim is to equip students with the skills and knowledge to interact confidently in an increasingly digital environment.”