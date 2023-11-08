SHARJAH -- Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) has registered with Cambridge International Education, part of the University of Cambridge, to become an approved Cambridge Professional Development Centre.

This exclusive partnership in Sharjah aims to provide a wide range of high-quality professional development opportunities to the learning community in Sharjah and the UAE.

The centre will offer four Cambridge Professional Development Qualifications, including Teaching and Learning, Educational Leadership, Teaching Bilingual Learners, and Teaching with Digital Technologies. Each programme is tailored to meet the professional development needs of school leaders and teachers in Sharjah and the UAE and can be completed in four months. The programmes are delivered by fully trained and accredited practitioners.

Cambridge Professional Development Qualifications are specifically designed to enhance the quality of learning and complement the professional development of local and international schools. They also establish international benchmarks for professional learning, leading to valuable certification and progressio