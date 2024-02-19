The Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) is organising the third edition of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education under the theme “Pioneering Future Education.” The summit is scheduled for 25th-26th February, 2024, at the SEA’s Campus and will also be available online.

Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Summit is organised in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The summit reflects SEA’s efforts to empower and provide the educational field with the latest research and best educational practices, aiming for a balanced and comprehensive future and bringing the most recent experimentations and inspiring transformation journeys in education, especially regarding educational technology and AI. These targets are made possible through four pillars that address the dynamics of successful educational systems, the foresight of AI's influence on future education, the methods of evaluation and innovation in the age of technology, and the quality of life in the educational environment.

The Summit invites SEA’s students and alumni to enhance the event with their adept handling of sessions and the introduction of their innovative educational research. Furthermore, their dynamic enthusiasm and optimistic intellect signify a promising future for education. This exceptional involvement not only demonstrates faith in the abilities and imaginative potential of the young but also underscores SEA's dedication to empowering and actively involving the next generations in shaping educational transformation.

Dr. Muhadithah Al Hashemi, President of Sharjah Education Academy and Chairperson of Sharjah Private Education Authority, said, “The Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education plays a vital role in the UAE's educational arena, acting as a conduit between researchers, educational professionals, parents, and policymakers. The Summit illuminates the results of scientific research pertaining to educational challenges and endeavours to bridge local and international perspectives on effective educational practices amidst unprecedented digital acceleration”.

“SEA continues its efforts, guided by the directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, towards empowering the educational community in the Emirate of Sharjah and the wider UAE. Its objective is to provide educators with the best educational practices and research papers, laying the groundwork for the future of education and realising a well-rounded and all-encompassing educational experience”. She added.

The panels at the Summit explore various key topics, including envisioning the role of AI in educational practice, strategic analysis, and the utilisation of AI in improving learning paths through data analysis. Furthermore, they address the impact of research on the education system from stakeholders' perspectives, as well as transforming education in the digital age, the effect of training on the development of procedural research skills, and the role and significance of adaptable leadership in schools and educational environments.

On the other hand, the breakout sessions focus on developing the skills of educational staff across various axes, including proficiency in Arabic and neuroscience, equipping parents with the capabilities for successful family-school interaction, leveraging efficient technological integration in curriculum design, identifying characteristics of effective leadership within top-performing private schools, conducting procedural research on teacher self-improvement, and evaluating the influence of programming proficiency on students' academic skills.

Pioneering the future of education needs a qualitative drive for changing modern technologies and educational innovations. By leveraging AI, education can become more specialised and effective to precisely and efficiently meet the needs of each student. Leading the change for the future of education necessitates curriculum and assessment method changes to mirror societal ambitions and the evolving job market requirements, ensuring students are prepared to confidently and creatively navigate the future—an agenda set to be addressed at the Summit.

The Summit features 60 speakers across 32 panel discussions and training sessions, with an elite lineup of experts, specialists, and researchers in the field of educational practice improvement, including but not limited to Dr. Timothy F.C. Knowles, President of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching; Prof. Geoff Masters, Chief Executive Officer of Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER); Prof. Dragan Gasevic, Director of the Centre for Learning Analytics at Monash University; Prof. Donald Peurac, Professor at the Marsal Family School of Education, University of Michigan; Prof. Mustafa Eryaman, President of the World Education Research Association (WERA); Mr. Patrick Walsh, Advisory Board Member of the Berghs School of Communication; Dr. Hikmat Beaini, Chief Executive Officer of Future 10X and Mr. Ilkka Laasonen, Chief Operating Principal at the University of Helsinki.

Welcoming the World Education Research Association (WERA) is the first of its kind in the region, underscoring the significance of the academic and research content in the education field that the Summit offers.