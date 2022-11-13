

KAUST has launched the Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip), a new one-year program that prepares recent Saudi bachelor’s earners with intensive training, upskilling and holistic development to thrive in their careers or further education.

The PGDip equips students to be well-rounded academics and professionals with the hard and soft skills required to stand out and thrive in today’s competitive landscape. Students may choose to follow their diploma with an application to a KAUST MS program, or may opt to directly pursue a STEM-based career with their newly acquired skills.

Students may select one of four comprehensive diploma tracks tailored to their future career or study aspirations (biology, computing, physical sciences, or industrial). Courses combine theory and hands-on education in STEM subjects as well as, English, communication, business, and entrepreneurship – all built on a foundation that emphasizes creativity and critical thinking.

Applications for KAUST Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip) are now open.

