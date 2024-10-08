Jeddah: Wadi Jeddah Company, the investment arm of King Abdulaziz University, signed a MoU with IDP Education as a step towards fostering productive collaboration in developing and empowering skilled professionals.



The MoU aims to enhance the services provided by Wadi Jeddah by leveraging IDP Education's training resources.

It also seeks to assist beneficiaries of Wadi Jeddah in fulfilling the requirements of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) test, provide accredited training programs for IELTS examinees, and conduct both practice and official IELTS examinations.