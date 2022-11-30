RIYADH - The Saudi cabinet assigned the Chairman of Board of Director the Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC) or his representative to discuss and sign with the Kuwaiti side the daft of a memorandum of understanding between ETEC and Kuwait's National Bureau for Academic Accreditation and Education Quality Assurance (NBAQ).

This came during the Saudi cabinet meeting under the leadership of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz in Yamamah Palace in Riyadh earlier Tuesday, according to the Saudi News Agency (SPA).

The cabinet also approved and agreed on the draft of memorandum of understanding to protect the mutual data and information in joint security projects between the Saudi Ministry of Interior, and UAE Ministry of Interior.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).