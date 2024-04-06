UAE - Sanad, the global leader in aerospace engineering and leasing solutions, has announced a collaboration with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, a leading US university specialising in aviation and aerospace, to commence its second cohort of the Sanad Future Leaders Program.

Aimed at honing the next generation of national leaders to drive the sustainable growth of aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), the one-year programme will provide participants immersive and practical sessions both at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's campus in Florida, US, and in Abu Dhabi.

Under the partnership, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide will curate a leadership development programme for Sanad employees.

Eight candidates – two-thirds of which are females – demonstrating leadership skills in areas of human resources, engineering, operations and quality will enrol in this programme to gain skills crucial for serving global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and local and international airlines.

It will delve into subjects including project management, business communication, strategic development, and financial solutions.

This new phase underscores the continued commitment of Sanad, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), to talent development, a statement said.

The new collaboration is expected to build on the success of the inaugural Sanad Future Leaders Program conducted in 2023 in partnership with a prominent European business school, which resulted in the graduation of five national employees in the aviation sector.

On completion of the programme, the participants will gain access to industry experiences and exposure to global best practices, which in turn will have the potential to elevate the expertise of Sanad’s aviation MRO expertise.

The second cohort announcement ceremony was attended by key stakeholders, including Ismail Ali Abdulla, Head of UAE Clusters at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform; Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, Ebraheem Budebs, Group Head of Human Resources at Sanad, and Dr Maneesh Sharma, Dean of the College of Business at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Janahi said: “Our collaboration with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University signifies a pivotal step forward in nurturing talent and leadership within Abu Dhabi's aerospace industry.

“This partnership drives innovation and excellence, essential for navigating the aviation sector's robust potential. Equipping and empowering our talent to seize opportunities and drive sustainable growth ensures we meet market demands while delivering service excellence.”

Budebs said: “The Sanad Future Leaders Program is pivotal for our workforce's professional growth, focusing on managerial and leadership skills.

“Teaming up with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for the second cohort elevates our technical staff, exposing them to global experts and integrating academic-practical knowledge for aviation leadership excellence.”

John Watret, Chancellor, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide, said: “Our collaboration with Sanad, a leading independent Aviation MRO company, reinforces our dedication to the future growth of aviation.

“With the industry evolving rapidly, the Sanad Future Leaders Program plays a vital role in keeping Sanad's top talent agile and ready to lead in delivering outstanding service within the dynamic global aviation sector.”

The Sanad Future Leaders Program was launched in August 2022 to develop Sanad's talent and future leaders by covering essential areas of leadership and management, providing insights into topics such as effective communication, project management, financial acumen, and data-driven decision-making.

