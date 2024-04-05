With most Dubai private schools given the green light to increase tuition fees, the spotlight turns to institutions whose rates remain competitive.

A spike of up to 5.2 per cent in fees could send some parents on a hunt for more affordable alternatives in a pool of more than 200 private schools in the city.

The emirate's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has made all information about school fees available in a comprehensive fact sheet that can be accessed online. In just a few taps, one can see an overview of how much an institution charges — including costs outside the scope of tuition fees.

Khaleej Times searched for some of the most affordable schools in Dubai, based on 2023-2024 fees published on the KHDA fact sheets. Here's a list:

Iranian Salman Farsi Boys School

Annual fees: Dh2,546 (Grade 1) to Dh3,845 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Iranian

Founding year: 2000

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Qusais First

Crescent English School

Annual fees: Dh3,954 (KG1) to Dh10,280 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1984

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Qusais First

Little Flower English School Dubai

Annual fees: Dh4,004 (KG1) to Dh4,288 (Grade 6)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1984

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Hor Al Anz

Gulf Model School

Annualfees: Dh4,490 (KG1) to Dh7,580 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1982

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Muhaisnah First

The Central School

Annual fees: Dh4,278 (KG1) to Dh7,701 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1981

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Nahda Second

New Indian Model School

Annual fees: Dh4,697 (KG1) to Dh7,766 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1980

KHDA rating: Good

Location: Al Garhoud

English Language Private School

Annual fees: Dh4,312 (FS2) to Dh11,321 (Year 13)

Curriculum: UK

Founding year: 1982

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Umm Hurair First

Al Sadiq Islamic English School

Annual fees: Dh5,567 (FS2) to Dh10,150 (Year 11)

Curriculum: UK

Founding year: 1989

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Qusais First

Elite English School

Annual fees: Dh5,414 (KG1) to Dh11,736 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1993

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Deira

Gulf Indian High School

Annual fees: Dh5,033 (KG1) to Dh9,161 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Indian

Founding year: 1979

KHDA rating: Good

Location: Al Garhoud

Grammar School

Annual fees: Dh5,125 (FS1) to Dh6,954 (Year 13)

Curriculum: UK

Founding year: 1974

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Garhoud

United International Private School

Annual fees: Dh6,229 (KG1) to Dh13,310 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Philippine

Founding year: 1992

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Muhaisnah First

Al Eman Educational EST

Annual fees: 6,000 (KG1) to 8,939 (Grade 9)

Curriculum: Ministry of Education

Founding year: 1973

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Al Rashidiya

Arab Unity School

Annual fees: Dh6,504 (FS1) to Dh11,121 (Year 13)

Curriculum: UK

Founding year: 1975

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: A Mizhar First

Pakistan Educational Academy

Annual fees: Dh6,644 (KG1) to Dh8,702 (Grade 12)

Curriculum: Pakistani

Founding year: 1983

KHDA rating: Acceptable

Location: Umm Hurair

