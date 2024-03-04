Rabdan Academy has launched the “Together We Thrive” initiative as part of its comprehensive strategic plan aimed at enhancing community participation and fostering societal development.

The Academy's Social Responsibility Strategy (2024) includes various pivotal areas crucial for individual and societal well-being, including education, security, safety, community care, health and wellness, sports promotion, cultural enrichment, tourism encouragement, environmental preservation and more.

Hasan Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director of the Corporate Communications Office at Rabdan Academy, emphasised the distinctive and innovative nature of this strategy, which integrates the academy’s specialised fields to contribute to community security enhancement.

He highlighted the importance of community institutions in achieving comprehensive economic, social, and political security, underscoring Rabdan Academy's commitment to support and consolidate this strategic concept.

Throughout the year, Rabdan Academy plans to organise workshops, awareness sessions, and seminars, intensifying educational efforts to empower youth and the community, with the participation of expert faculty members.

The Academy’s initiatives include awareness sessions to promote positive behaviour and combat negative societal phenomena, fostering intellectual development among youth. These efforts include combating drugs, crime, extremism, bullying, blackmail, rumours, and false information circulation, and enhancing physical, psychological and mental health awareness, along with addressing family issues and child protection.

Rabdan Academy initiated its inaugural community engagement activity focused on promoting health and wellness. The event featured a purposeful visit to the Paediatric Oncology Department at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of SEHA, a subsidiary of the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East - PureHealth. Academy staff and students joined forces to bring joy to children undergoing treatment and offering them well-being or putting a smile on their faces through engaging storytelling and the presentation of diverse gifts and books.

Welcoming Rabdan Academy delegation showcases SEHA’s steadfast commitment to supporting the local community. This initiative underscores our continuous efforts to promote health awareness and actively contribute to educating every member of the community. Such endeavours play a pivotal role in our overarching goal of disease prevention.

This collaborative effort was made possible through a partnership with ‘Majid’ magazine, the most widespread and oldest magazine directed at children in the Arab world and published by Abu Dhabi Media. The event featured the participation of beloved cartoon characters, enriching the experience with fun and diverse content designed to help children express their perceptions of the world around them in innovative ways.

As part of its 2024 plan, Rabdan Academy will host a summer camp to nurture future leaders, enriching students' knowledge and skills through various educational activities and workshops.