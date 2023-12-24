Qatar University (QU) announced the commencement of its admissions process for the fall 2024 semester, offering an array of opportunities for aspiring graduate students. The Admission Department invites passionate individuals to apply for various programs, spanning multiple disciplines, aimed at fostering academic excellence and innovation.

Admission to QU depends on the principle of competition between applicants who have met the minimum requirements for admission.

Students are accepted according to the capacity of each individual program and the related admission requirements. Applicants may apply for graduate studies in one of the 67 offered programs for the fall 2024 semester, including all the PhD and Masters programs for the college of engineering, the PhD in Fiqh and Usul Al Fiqh program, and the PhD in Exegesis and Qur'anic Sciences program for the college of Sharia and Islamic Studies. All PHD, Master, and certificate programs for the College of Arts and Sciences. PhD in health sciences, Master, and certificate in health professions education at QU Health. Master and graduate certificates in biomedical sciences, Master in genetic counseling, Master in public health, and Master in Human Nutrition in the College of Health and Sciences.

Master in Pharmacy and Doctor of Pharmacy in the College of Pharmacy. Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Accounting (MAC), Master of Science in Finance( MSc Finance), Master of Science in Marketing (MSc Marketing), Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSc Business Analytics), and PhD in Business Administration (PhD BA) executive master in leadership in the college of business. Master of Law in the Public Law program, Master of Law in the Private Law program, and PhD in the Law program in the College of Law. Master of Education in Education Leadership, Master of Arts in Curriculum, Instructions, and Assessment, Master of Education in Special Education, Diploma in Primary Education, Diploma in Secondary Education, Diploma in Special Education, and Diploma in Early Childhood Education in the College of Education.

The University announced that the admission would start on Dec. 24, 2023 through Feb. 29, 2024 through its official website. Admission decisions will be announced on Jun. 6, 2024.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).