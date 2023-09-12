Doha, Qatar: Al Faleh Educational Holding announced that its subsidiary AFG College has signed an agreement with Siemens company.

Founder and Chairperson of Al Faleh Educational Holding Dr. Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens in Qatar Hakan Ozdemir signed the agreement in the presence of several university officials and a delegation from Siemens.

In a press release posted on Qatar Stock Exchange website, the company said the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between AFG College with the University of Aberdeen and Siemens is a testament to the power of collaboration between academia and industry. This alliance is set to create an immersive learning ecosystem for students, bolstering their employability and fostering expertise in sustainable practices. As part of this partnership, AFG College is introducing an innovative MSc in Global Energy Transition Systems and Technologies, underpinned by Siemens’ expertise and involvement.

Under this partnership, Siemens will provide AFG College students with hands-on experience through real-world projects, enabling them to gain a profound understanding of energy transition solutions and sustainability initiatives, it said.

It added that AFG College and Siemens are joining forces to develop tailored short-term courses and workshops that respond to emerging technology trends. These educational offerings will have a special emphasis on energy transition technologies and sustainable practices.

Founder and Chairperson of Al Faleh Educational Holding Dr. Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al-Thani commented: “At AFG College with the University of Aberdeen, we are driven by the belief that education should empower students to become responsible global citizens. Our collaboration with Siemens aligns seamlessly with our dedication to sustainability. Together, we will equip students with the tools and knowledge needed to lead in the dynamic field of energy transition and sustainability.”

CEO of Siemens in Qatar Hakan Ozdemir said: “Every great leap towards the future is anchored in nurturing the minds of the next generation. By partnering with AFG College with the University of Aberdeen, Siemens underscores its profound commitment to ensuring today’s workforce, as well as tomorrow’s, is well-prepared to excel in the digital economy. This strategic alliance not only fortifies our mission to bolster digital skills but also reflects our dedication to providing higher education institutions in Qatar with the indispensable resources and tools. In doing so, we envision a future where Qatar stands as a beacon of a knowledge-based economy and innovation.” Siemens is a global technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, and transport.

This MOU between AFG College with the University of Aberdeen and Siemens exemplifies a powerful synergy, with the MSc in Global Energy Transition Systems and Technologies at its core. It represents a unified commitment to advancing energy transition solutions, and forging a sustainable future.

