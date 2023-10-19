Doha, Qatar: Al Faleh Educational Holding has announced the plan to launch a new Postgraduate Educational Institution in the United Kingdom in August 2024.

The institution will offer Executive MBAs and MSc in Finance for the international student base in London, business leaders and managers seeking to advance their leadership skills. Plans are in place for a September 2024 start. At an international level, the Holding is also in talks to launch a renowned British school in Qatar.

The announcement comes after the latest visit of Founder and Chairperson of the Al Faleh Educational Holding H E Dr Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani to a renowned British school in the United Kingdom where the Chairperson met the Master of the school and high-level senior management and where alignment of strategies and plans for the launch in Qatar have been discussed and action plans have been agreed. The current expectation foresees the launch in 2024.

Dr Sheikha Aisha commented: “Alhamdulillah, I am delighted to announce these new achievements and business expansions plans within the local and international education and higher education sectors. Today marks an important breakthrough for us as a publicly owned Qatari company that opens the first postgraduate educational institution in the UK. We are also proud of adding a renowned UK school to our portfolio and preparing for the opening of a new local school in Qatar.”

Al Faleh Educational Holding has recently disclosed its consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2023, following the Board of Directors meeting on Sunday, October 15, 2023, where they discussed the group’s operational performance and financial results for the fiscal year 2023, and the report of the independent external auditor and approved them.

The group witnessed an increase in its net income by 25% from QR9.65 million in financial year 2022 to QR12.02 million in 2023. Consequently, the basic earnings per share increased from QR0.04 in 2022 to QR0.05 in 2023.

Founder and Chairperson of the Al Faleh Educational Holding H E Dr Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani expressed her full confidence in the stability of the performance of the group and its subsidiaries and the group’s investments that strengthen their position in the Qatari market and is consistent with the group’s long-term strategic plans.

Sheikha Aisha added, “We are working to sustain this positive financial performance by investing in the group’s capabilities and closely monitoring the opportunities that the next phase will present. We are fully confident that the group will continue to achieve more exceptional returns, which will strengthen its position in the Qatari market under the auspices of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and achieve achieving stable growth rates under the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.”

