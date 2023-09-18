Bahrain - A presentation on the new College of Engineering proposed to be built at the University of Bahrain (UoB) campus in Sakhir was made to Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, during his visit to the campus.

The College of Engineering will be built on a total area of 252,000 sq m. It will include classrooms, halls, a library, modern workshops, well-equipped laboratories, and four auditoriums, in addition to a large multi-purpose hall and parking lots, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

Upon arrival, the Deputy Prime Minister was welcomed by Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak, Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister; Ibrahim bin Hassan Al-Hawaj, Works Minister; Yasser bin Ibrahim Hamdan, Electricity and Water Affairs Minister; Amna bin Ahmed Al-Romaihi, Housing and Urban Planning Minister; Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, and Education Minister and UoB Board of Trustees Chairman, in addition to a number of officials.

Shaikh Khalid highlighted the importance of the educational environment in motivating university students to achieve the highest levels of excellence and creativity, praising the project to build a new College of Engineering, which is one of the most important strategic projects included within the government buildings sector that will be implemented soon.

He indicated that the new college will pave the way for new capabilities, providing a favourable environment for the creation of future engineers.

He added that the college project is a distinctive step towards more creativity and innovation, based on the advanced facilities it will provide to the engineering sector.

