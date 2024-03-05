Harrisburg University of Science and Technology Dubai (HU Dubai), an extension of a leading, independent science and technology-focused university in the US, has inaugurated its new campus at Dubai Knowledge Park, part of Tecom Group.

The grand opening ceremony was led by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, in presence of key senior stakeholders from the university’s leadership, its UAE Senior Advisory Board, Tecom Group and the leaders of HU’s global, regional and local institutional partners in government, academia, industrial technologies, and the private sector.

FOCUS ON STEM

Harrisburg University, based in the state capital city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, stands as a leading institution in science and technology, offering degrees that prepare learners for success in the evolving STEM fields. Its new address at Dubai Knowledge Park is its first campus in the MENA region and marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s higher education landscape.

Sheikh Nahyan stated: "We commend Harrisburg University of Science and Technology Dubai for their dedication to academic excellence and commitment to empowering a diverse community of learners. Its focus on STEM education and experiential learning aligns with the UAE's vision for a knowledge-driven economy. We are delighted to witness the launch of HU Dubai and the positive impact on the UAE’s educational landscape."

Dr Eric Darr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harrisburg University, said: "We are honoured to launch Harrisburg University in Dubai, a rapidly growing hub for world-class education. Our expansion here underlines our commitment not just to academic excellence, but to making world-class STEM education more accessible, catering specifically to the needs of the region's students and professionals. By launching in Dubai, we aim to bridge educational gaps and enable a culture of continuous learning and innovation, contributing significantly to the local and global talent pool in critical STEM fields."

“Critical thinkers must be empowered to co-create innovation that has a lasting impact on our collective future,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Tecom Group, on behalf of Dubai Knowledge Park. “As a nurturing hub for lifelong learners, visionaries, and problem-solvers, Dubai Knowledge Park is committed to supporting the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and the Dubai Research and Development Programme. STEM education is a powerful platform to transform today’s challenges into tomorrow’s opportunities, and we welcome HU Dubai as our community of innovators reimagines a stronger world for all.”

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology Dubai commits to enriching STEM education through industry-informed curriculum and practical learning, empowering students to apply their skills in professional settings swiftly, said a statement.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).