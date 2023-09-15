The Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business today launched its new Executive Master of Business Administration (Executive MBA) programme at the Dubai International Financial Centre Academy. The Executive MBA is introduced for the first time in the UAE.

The launch was announced in the presence of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

Georgetown is ranked among the top universities in the United States and is a "hidden Ivy League" in which admission is highly selective. It was ranked 22nd in the 2022-2023 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities in the USA.

The Executive MBA Dubai programme – the only programme in the region from a top US business school - seeks to take experiential learning to the next level, serving as a platform for senior decision-makers and executives to advance their international and regional business capabilities and gain a deeper understanding of how to lead public or private organisations in the MENASA region and beyond.

The course follows four broad areas: core foundations, regional expertise, future focus and immersive experiences. Spanning-21-months, the programme covers a range of essential topics for senior administrators, including business and global affairs, public-private partnerships, business analytics, sustainability, future of work and FinTech.

Graduates will become members of Georgetown University's global network of more than 200,000 alumni.

The Georgetown Dubai Executive MBA office will be based in DIFC at the DIFC Academy. The DIFC Academy provides access to best-in-class learning for undergraduates, post-graduates and executives. A total of 3,600 learners and graduates completed programmes offered by the Academy in 2022.

Students in the Executive MBA Dubai programme will study at the DIFC Academy and will complete three week-long residencies, including two on Georgetown's campus in Washington, DC, as well as networking opportunities with senior leaders, life-long learning, career coaching, mentoring programmes and alumni engagement.

The Executive MBA teaches existing leaders how to understand the different aspects of the organisation from the c-suite level. A relatively new degree to the region, the Executive MBA Dubai directly contributes to the success of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, providing graduates either an advancement in their existing careers or the flexibility to pivot to a new one – in turn, building a knowledge-based economy and enhancing the position of the UAE as an attractive and influential economic hub.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, "We are delighted to welcome McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University, to the DIFC Academy. The university's presence complements DIFC's efforts to continuously nurture its deep international pool of talent by providing access to best-in-class education as we continue to build capacity in the region and equip our future leaders."

Robert Groves, Provost of Georgetown University, stated, "Georgetown University has educated generations of world leaders since it was founded in 1789. Our continued focus on a rigorous academic experience, underpinned by a commitment to values and service to others, has prepared our graduates to take on the world's most challenging issues and make a true difference in the world. We are excited to establish our Executive MBA programme in the UAE, equipping graduates to help elevate the region at a time of great innovation."

"The Middle East, North Africa and South Asia have seen tremendous economic growth and innovation," said Paul Almeida, Dean and William R. Berkley Chair at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. "The combination of opportunity found in Dubai for aspiring and established business leaders throughout the region and Georgetown University's global reputation for academic excellence, global business and values provide a wonderful opportunity to launch a programme that will impact the lives and careers of our students and the prosperity of the region."

The first edition of the Georgetown McDonough University School of Business EMBA programme in Dubai commences in September 2023. Participants who complete the programme receive an MBA degree from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.