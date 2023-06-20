Bahrain's Beacon Private School has announced a partnership with the internationally renowned SEK Education Group to manage the school.

This collaboration is expected to significantly enhance the education sector in Bahrain and elevate educational outcomes to an international level.

The agreement, which took place at the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) headquarters, was attended by His Excellency the Spanish Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain and Kuwait, Miguel Jose Moro Aguilar. SEK Education Group is a world-class institution specialising in the development of learning and educational systems for school management.

Expansion

Beacon Private School plans to further develop its facilities by inaugurating a state-of-the-art multi-purpose hall and gym next year, complete with two swimming pools, sports facilities, a theater, and a spacious cafeteria, cementing its status as a premier educational institution in Bahrain and the region.

SEK's extensive experience, spanning over 130 years in educational consulting, leadership, innovation, and management, will prove invaluable to Beacon Private School. SEK also manages a network of schools worldwide, serving more than 7,000 students from over 80 nationalities.

Director General for Innovation and Strategy of SEK Education Group, Alejandro Delso, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "SEK Education Group is extraordinarily proud to collaborate with Beacon Private School in the Kingdom of Bahrain, joining efforts as we look forward to a successful relationship. This is an exciting challenge that we embrace with enthusiasm, respect, and responsibility, and in which we hope to work closely with all our community members to create the vibrant learning environment our students deserve."

Mashael Isa Fairooz, Founder Partner of JEO Capital Management, shared her excitement about the partnership: We look forward to working with SEK based on our belief in the experience it has in managing educational institutions in various countries around the world."

She added: "Through this agreement, we seek to provide an ideal educational model in the kingdom, and to launch educational programmes and outputs to world-leading levels, which contribute to the advancement of Bahraini cadres and enhance the quality of education, and support the kingdom's efforts to achieve advanced levels globally in various fields, foremost of which is the education sector."

