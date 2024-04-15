ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi University (ADU) featured amongst the high ranks published by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

The University showed significant advancement in the Social Sciences and Management in broad subject areas, ascending 163 places, now ranking first in the UAE and 288 globally.

ADU has also demonstrated remarkable growth across several narrow subject areas, achieving an outstanding advancement of 100 places in Business and Management Studies, ranking 151-200 globally, first in the UAE, and a rise of 50 places in Engineering – Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing ranking 401-450 globally.

For the first time, ADU entered the Accounting and Finance narrow subject ranking, securing a global position in the 251-300 range and second in the UAE. Similarly, ADU has made its debut in the Engineering – Electrical and Electronic ranking, placed in the 501-530 rankings bracket. Additionally, as a first-time entry, the University secured a global position in the 551-600 range in the Computer Science and Information Systems ranking.

Furthermore, ADU's Engineering and Technology’s narrow subject areas received an increase in the overall score. Notably, the highest improvement was received in the Computer Science and Information Systems ranking.

Compared to the 2023 rankings, both the overall score for Engineering and Technology and its specific subject areas have increased in the rankings. Remarkably among the three narrow subject areas, the highest increase in citations was witnessed in Computer Science and Information Systems. In addition, Engineering – Electrical and Electronic experienced the most significant boost in the Academic Reputation and Institutional Research Network (IRN).

Commenting on the ranking, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said, “We are honoured to be recognised once again by the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. This achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication of our faculty and staff towards the advancement of the University’s programs and academic experience.

“At ADU, we are committed to providing our students and faculty with global accreditations and programs to navigate the challenges of tomorrow and transform them into opportunities to contribute to the development march of the UAE.”