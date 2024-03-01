The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) unveiled at an Abu Dhabi forum its new educational strategy that will aim at shaping the future of the institution, and in turn the education ecosystem of the UAE, through quality academic programmes.

The strategy unveiled at the Education First Forum held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) on February 29, under the theme ‘A Future Ready College of Education’, will seek to achieve an ‘Educators Competency Framework’, a comprehensive model based on values, knowledge, and skills that will support the professional growth of educators.

ECAE announced the strategy at the second edition of the Education First Forum held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) under the theme ‘From Ask to Action’, where participants explored various career opportunities and personalised development options, including graduate programmes, micro-credentials, and short courses.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chair of the Board of Trustees of ECAE, said the strategy is based on key factors such as educational excellence, lifelong learning, research and innovation, and global and local impact.

She said it reflects the magnitude of the college's efforts to produce competent and qualified national cadres to lead the future of education in the UAE.

Al Amiri, who delivered the keynote address, explained that the new strategy was designed in cooperation with a team of teachers and school principals, as well as a group of experts and decision-makers and a number of local and international partners.

She said the programmes will be 60% practical and 40% theoretical, with the aim of refining the skills of new teachers.

Dr May Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of the Emirates College for Advanced Education, said: "This strategy is the culmination of dedicated teamwork, extensive collaboration, and a shared vision for education which underscores our commitment to advancing the teaching profession in the UAE.”

The Education First Forum featured insightful sessions, and a presentation that highlighted key outcomes of the research study conducted with Cambridge on the indicators and expected scenarios that shape the future of education. It was attended by 45 specialists from school principals, educators, teachers, school students and parents.

Additionally, the inaugural ‘Education First Insights’ report was unveiled, providing the foundational roadmap for ECAE’s new strategy. This report incorporated inputs from 183 educators, outlined key ideas, values, and development tracks in collaboration with the National Institute of Education in Singapore (NIE).

Representing ECAE’s evolving values and future aspirations, a new logo was also unveiled.

