DUBAI: The Smart Police Stations (SPS) at Expo 2020 have welcomed 42 esteemed delegations of prime ministers, presidents, ministers, royalties and distinguished individuals from all over the world during the first three months of the global event.

According to Major General Ali Ghanem, Director Al Muraqqabat Police Station, the innovative police stations have been very popular at the Expo 2020 Dubai as they received 58,247 visitors.

It is worth noting that over the past three months, the self-service police stations have been serving Expo 2020 visitors 24/7 and successfully processed 1427 transactions without human intervention.

SPS offer 27 unmanned vital services such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, in addition to other 33 community-based services.

"To ensure the highest levels of community happiness, customers can also apply to obtain permits and certificates easily and conveniently without visiting the traditional police stations," Maj. Gen. Ghanem added.

Maj. Gen. Ghanem pointed out that Dubai Police followed the Emirati traditional architecture when constructing the exterior design of the smart police stations at Dubai Expo 2020, aiming to introduce visitors to the country's proud heritage.

Dubai Expo 2020 visitors and Dubai Police customers can reach the concerned department and obtain policing services at the main Smart Police Station near the Al Wasl Plaza. Another three walk-in SPS are located across the Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunities districts.

