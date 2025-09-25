Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 85 billion through two tranches on Thursday, 25 September.

The first auction hit EGP 35 billion and will mature in 182 days on 31 March 2026, according to official data.

Holding a tenor of 364 days until 29 September 2026, the second tranche was valued at EGP 50 billion.

On 21 September, the CBE auctioned T-bills worth EGP 65 billion through two offerings.

