Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) at an aggregated value of EGP 98 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 2 October.

The first issue hit EGP 38 billion, holding a tenor of 182 days until 7 April 2026, according to official data.

The second tranche stood at EGP 60 billion and will mature in 364 days on 6 October next year.

On 28 September, the CBE announced T-bills at a combined value of EGP 55 billion via two issues.

