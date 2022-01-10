Apple's two stores in Dubai have been closed temporarily for the customers' safety and its employees to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic.



The iPhone maker currently operates three outlets in the UAE in Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Yas Mall. The outlet in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, remains operational.



The US technology giant said its Dubai stores are closed till Thursday, January 13.

"Our stores in Dubai are temporarily closed till January 13. We take this step out of an abundance of caution for everyone's health and wellbeing, and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," Apple spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Monday.

The New York Times reported on December 27, 2021, that around 20 Apple retail stores were closed due to a wave of Covid-19 cases among its iPhone maker's employees. While some of the stores were precautionarily closed to protect employees and customers against the pandemic.

The UAE on Sunday reported 2,759 cases of the Covid-19, 913 recoveries and one death. The cases crossed the 2,700 mark for the second time in January 2022.



