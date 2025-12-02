MOSCOW - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco and Algeria's Sonatrach have raised official selling prices for liquefied petroleum gas in December by 3.3% to 5.4% due to limited global supply, traders said.

Saudi Aramco's December OSP increased by $20 per metric ton to $495 per ton for propane and by $25 per ton to $485 per ton for butane.

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points. LPG is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach increased its December OSP for propane by $15 per ton to $470 and for butane by $20 per ton to $485 a ton .

Aramco's OSPs are used as a reference for contracts to supply LPG from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Sonatrach's OSPs are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean and Black Sea region, including Turkey.

