PARIS/HAMBURG - Saudi Arabia’s state purchasing agency the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) has issued an international tender to buy an estimated 595,000 metric tons of wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Friday, Feb. 14, they said.

Traders said results are expected on Monday, February 17.

Ten consignments of 12.5% protein hard wheat are sought with shipments of around 60,000 tons each to the ports of Jeddah, Dammam and Yanbu plus 55,000 tons to Jizan, traders said.

Traders said this is regarded as a target and the number of consignments and distribution between the ports can be different in a final purchase.

Some 180,000 tons was sought for arrival in Jeddah between May 1 and June 30.

Another 240,000 tons was sought for arrival in Yanbu between May 1 and July 15.

Another 120,000 tons was sought for arrival in Dammam between May 1 and June 15. Some 55,000 tons was sought for arrival in Jizan between July 1-15.

