HAMBURG- Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 27.

A new announcement had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley, which closed on Wednesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments in 2025 between Jan. 1-15, Jan 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-28.

These are the same shipment periods as in the previous tender.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of wheat, which closes on Nov. 26.

