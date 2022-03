** Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks see broad-based losses premarket as investors move away from riskier assets ahead of Federal Reserve meeting next week, and after Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

** Bitcoin, the world's largest digital asset, drops 5% to $38,844.19, eyeing a five-month low, while Ethereum loses 5% to $2,847.86

** Crypto miners Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital Holdings, Hut 8 Mining Corp and Bit Digital slip between 3% and 8%

** Blockchain farm operator Bitfarms Ltd drops 7%, BTC mining machine maker Canaan down 4%

** Crypto bank Silvergate Capital and BTC buyer and business intelligence software co MicroStrategy shed 4% and 8%, respectively

** Crypto exchange Coinbase Global declines 4%, while online retailer and blockchain tech investor Overstock.com falls 2%

** The Nasdaq crypto index, which tracks a basket of digital assets, skids 6%; ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, tracking bitcoin futures, slumps 9%

** On Thurs, Russia's central bank proposed banning use and mining of cryptocurrencies on Russian territory, citing threats to financial stability, citizens' wellbeing and monetary policy sovereignty

** Separately, U.S. SEC on Thurs rejected a filing to list and trade a spot bitcoin ETF - the First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF Trust - the latest in a succession of vetoes.

** Tech stocks also broadly down in premarket trading

** Last year, BTC gained ~60%

