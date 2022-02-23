** Crypto stocks rose in premarket trading as riskier assets bounced back while investors took stock of Western sanctions imposed on Russia for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

** Bitcoin rises 1.6% to $38,862.6, while Ether gains 3.3% to $2725.6

** Crypto miners Hut 8 Mining, Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital , and Bit Digital rise between 4.3% and 4.8%

** Blockchain farm operator Bitfarms Ltd up 3.1%, while BTC buyer and business intelligence software co MicroStrategy climbs 3.5%

** BTC mining machine makers Canaan and Ebang International add 4.2% and 0.8%, respectively

** Crypto exchange Coinbase Global firms 2.5%

** Nasdaq crypto index, which tracks a basket of digital assets, and ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, tracking bitcoin futures, gain 2.6% and 2.9% respectively

