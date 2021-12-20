PHOTO
RIYADH: BNY Mellon and SNB Capital announced a joint collaboration to launch a new data service that will help big investors in Saudi Arabia manage their investments more efficently.
SNB Capital will deploy BNY Mellon’s data platform within its IT infrastructure in the Kingdom, according to a statement.
The BNY Mellon data platform enables organizations to transform their data by centralizing and effectively managing complex investment assets, it said.
