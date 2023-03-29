PHOTO
US consumer finance chief calls for better risk management at banks, fintechs
The fall of SVB is "a clear data point that $100 billion dollar banks can really cause a lot of systemic risk
March 29, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.