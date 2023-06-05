U.S. regulators are preparing to force large banks to shore up their financial footing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, to help boost the resilience of the system after a spate of midsize bank failures this year.

The changes, which regulators are on track to propose as early as this month, could raise overall capital requirements by roughly 20% at larger banks on average, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)