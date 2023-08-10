The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has imposed a financial sanction and a fine of 4.80 million dirhams ($1.3 million) on an exchange house operating in the UAE, for failing to comply with its regulations related to anti-money laundering.

The financial sanction came after investigations by the central bank found that the exchange had a weak compliance framework regarding the policies and procedures to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The name of the exchange house was not disclosed.

The sanctions were imposed under Article 14 of the Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2018 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations, and Article 137 of the Decretal Federal Law No. (14) of 2018 Regarding the Central Bank & Organisation of Financial Institutions and Activities.

The UAE has in recent years passed strict laws to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

