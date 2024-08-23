MultiBank Group, one of the world's largest financial derivatives institutions headquartered in Dubai, has achieved its most successful financial year to date, with a 26% rise in net income to $226.84 million in 2023.

With an impressive revenue of $306.63 million in 2023, MultiBank Group achieved a strong 10% revenue increase, growing from $279.52 million in 2022.

This milestone reflects the group’s effective business strategy, ongoing growth and its commitment to providing exceptional value to clients worldwide.

Robust strategic planning

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, commented: “The unprecedented financial success we have achieved this year is a testament to our robust strategic planning and resilience, as well as our ability to anticipate and navigate the complexities of the global financial landscape. The sustained revenue growth and remarkable increase in net income underscore our relentless pursuit of innovation, operational excellence, and client-centric solutions.

“As we continue to expand our global footprint, we remain steadfast in our commitment to setting new benchmarks in the financial derivatives industry, ensuring that we deliver unparalleled value to our stakeholders and maintain our leadership position in this dynamic market.”

Managing an impressive daily trading volume of over $12.1 billion, MultiBank Group serves a vast and diverse clientele of more than 1 million traders across 90 countries, and is licensed by 15 financial regulators globally. The group is setting new industry standards with its user-friendly online trading platforms, leveraging state-of-the-art technology, while showcasing its commitment to providing cost-effective trading solutions and leading-edge financial products.-

