LuLu Financial Group has joined hands with Wio to allow Wio Business customers to deposit and withdraw money through its network of LuLu Exchange branches.

Talking about the partnership, Adeeb Ahamed, MD, LuLu Financial Group, said: “We are happy to partner with Wio to introduce a ‘phygital’ experience for customers in the country. As early adopters of open banking, our enablement platform now equip us to partner seamlessly with financial institutions that want to design hyper-local customer experiences. Our partnership reflects how our fintech capabilities combined with our network of branches can serve customers better across the financial ecosystem.”

Prateek Vahie, chief commercial officer at Wio Bank, said: “At Wio, we seek to simplify banking so customers can focus on managing their business instead. We are pleased to partner with Lulu Exchange and leverage their vast network in the UAE to help Wio Business customers deposit and withdraw funds conveniently.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).