Standard Chartered Bank has appointed Mazen Fahad Al Bunyan as CEO of its Saudi Arabia operations.

He was previously the CEO of Alawwal Invest Company, the investment subsidiary of The Saudi British Bank (SABB/HSBC) based in Riyadh, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Standard Chartered Bank Saudi Arabia launched its operations in Riyadh in June 2021, providing banking services to sovereign and government related entities, large corporates, financial institutions and multinational companies operating in the kingdom.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

