The Saudi National Bank (SNB) logged net profits attributable to the shareholders valued at SAR 25.01 billion in 2025, an annual growth of 18.02% from SAR 21.19 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 4.04 in 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 3.44, according to the income results.

Meanwhile, the clients' deposits grew by 9.72% to SAR 636.09 billion in the January-December 2025 period from SAR 579.76 billion a year earlier.

The total assets increased by 9.59% YoY to SAR 1.21 trillion in 2025 from SAR 1.10 trillion, while the investments jumped by 9.41% to SAR 320 billion from SAR 292.48 billion.

At the end of September 2025, SNB generated SAR 18.62 billion in net profits at SAR 18.62 billion.

Facility Deal

United Carton Industries Company signed a banking facilities renewal agreement with SNB at SAR 195 million on 26 January 2026.

The company will use the loan to finance the working capital requirements, including Tayseer, issuance of letters of credit and avalizations

