Riyadh: The National Debt Management Center (NDMC) and the Financial Academy signed, in Riyadh at the NDMC’s office, a Memorandum of Understanding which aims to develop training programs and initiatives to build and develop capabilities of workers in the financial sector specialized in public debt management.

Mr. Majed Bin Matrud, General Manager of Human Capital, has represented the centre, and Mr. Abdullah Almubark, Corporate Resources Director, has represented the academy.

The MoU focused on strengthening the cooperation between the NDMC and the academy and enhancing the awareness of workers in the financial sector for public debt management skills.

This cooperation will be achieved through designing training programs, preparing specialized discussion panels, and sharing knowledge and professional practices.